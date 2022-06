NORTHERLY ISLAND — Lennox Evans, 16, grew up swimming at Foster Pool in Auburn Gresham and wants to be a lifeguard there this summer. But as city leaders plead for more staff at beaches and pools, Evans and other newly minted young lifeguards said they’ve had a tough time getting those jobs. A Chicago Park District hiring event Monday saw a long, chaotic line and would-be lifeguards being told to come back another time, parents and teens said.

5 DAYS AGO