Making life better for our seniors should be a top priority in our country! With our aging American population, seniors need to know they are valued and cared for. Studies show that 85% of seniors in nursing homes have very few or no visitors. Many seniors suffer from depression and loneliness. On the other side of the coin, other seniors are very active and are looking for something to fill their empty time. Volunteering to visit the senior nursing homes could be the perfect solution for both the active senior and our nursing home or home bound seniors. Building a lasting relationship with seniors is extremely important. Many seniors living in nursing homes rarely can count on a person to return to visit them. This is sad, but true. Building a lasting relationship requires time and heart full of love.

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO