Draymond Green says he takes podcasting as seriously as basketball

I love the commentary, but it seems like it would be a lot. You play a game, then you post up and you’re doing the pod … Draymond Green: It’s all business, you know? The way I view my podcast is that I’m operating a business. Like, you can’t get tired of operating your own business, or it fails. So, it’s something that I take as serious as I do basketball. And so, if I’m going to show up for the game, I show up for (the podcast), or it doesn’t work.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Draymond Green is the key tonight, but all worthy #NBAFinals wagers need not include him. usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 1:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

If this Draymond shows up tonight, the NBA Finals should be all tied up https://t.co/zv4KhZ213M pic.twitter.com/Nec2iMGPn0 – 12:33 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I fully expect him to bounce back in Game 4.”

Steve Kerr predicts a much better performance from Draymond Green tonight.

@Brian Scalabrine | @Frank Isola | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jbCIgzc5aD – 11:52 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green: My wife is upset, but I’m glad son heard profane Boston chants nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/dra… – 11:31 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Game 4!

Talking Steph’s injury, possible rotation changes coming, Time Lord’s big game, Marcus Smart’s health and expanding role, Draymond’s lack of offensive output, Wiggins’ offensive opportunity, some bets to make, and much more in today’s 3 Ball.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:27 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Just a couple of podcasters talking shop: My chat with Draymond Green about why he has made his show such a priority during the Finals, at @TheAthletic

https://t.co/XTRHcFVaiH pic.twitter.com/ztwQVL6dLx – 10:42 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares

– Steph Curry’s ankle status

– Can Draymond Green make an impact

– Who are the Warriors’ best five?

– Robert Williams III and the Celtics defense

– Key trends in the Finals

– Is “New Media” really new?

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 9:20 AM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

A special FRIDAY edition of #SmithAndJones on

@fan590. Tune in NOW. 9am-10am.

@paul__jones & I are joined by #Celtics PxP voice @Sean Grande

We’ll break down the #NBAFinals, talk about Draymond Green, hit on fan ‘code of conduct’ & more!

#Warriors #Raptors #NBA #rtz #NBA75 – 8:59 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

In the 42 minutes with the Dray-Otto frontcourt (no Looney) against the Celtics, the Warriors have a 43.1 REB% (Pistons ranked last at 48.1 REB% in the season).

It was at 53.9 REB% in the 121 minutes before the NBA Finals (Grizzlies ranked first at 52.6 REB% in season). – 11:34 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Rob Williams doing ridiculous stuff: A brief thread.

1. One of two times he simply rebounded over Draymond’s head. pic.twitter.com/5NLtEOoDUf – 10:07 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Draymond Green has more stars on his podcast (4.8) than points per game against the Boston Celtics this year (4.6 in five total games). pic.twitter.com/LghR6zSCIH – 6:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

my only draymond green podcast take is that all this hubbub over draymond green’s podcast is great exposure for draymond green’s podcast. – 5:07 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“When you’re flowing on one side, you can flow on the other.”

On Draymond Green and his aggressive balancing act that’s badly needed on offense, defense and with this Boston crowd to beat the Celtics nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:42 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Celtics coaches listening to Draymond Green’s podcast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/rep… – 4:41 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

CJ McCollum informed Draymond Green after Game 3 that he picked Celtics to win Finals. Green replied, “That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you.” A @YahooSports story on how they both navigate the double-dipping player-media dynamic. sports.yahoo.com/how-draymond-g… – 4:10 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

How would Barkley deal with Draymond?

“You just got to clock him one good time with a cheap shot. Draymond reminds me a lot of Rodman. Every time I played against Rodman I would just knock the hell out of him early and he would stop all those antics.”

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:28 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Draymond Green [repeatedly calls opponents a p**** and b**** for years]

Celtics fans: “F*** you.”

Warriors [clutching pearls]: Well, I never … – 3:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Celtics legend Paul Pierce said the Warriors have never faced a #NBAFinals crowd like they did in Boston in Game 3. Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was the center of the Celtics fans’ ire, begs to differ deferring to Cleveland. More in @andscape: bit.ly/3MCKMMw #nba – 2:58 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“If it bothered me, I wouldn’t bring (my son). But he has to know, because he may be in this position one day. And if so, I’m going to sit right in the stands and watch him. And I’m going to say, ‘F— them’ back,” Draymond Green on the Celtics fans’ taunts. bit.ly/3MCKMMw – 2:23 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If the Warriors win the title, none of the Draymond podcast stuff really matters. If they don’t, it absolutely matters and is only amplified by the way he has played and continues to play in this series. – 2:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green: “We are a much better team when I’m aggressive offensively.” – 2:17 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

When asked about his performance in Game 3 against the Celtics, Draymond Green didn’t hold back with a blunt assessment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/09/war… – 2:16 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

By now, you know Draymond Green dismissed his insightful podcast could provide any value to Boston after each Finals game. But several Celtics coaches are indeed listening. That’s a credit to Green’s widely-lauded basketball acumen, and his unique show: bleacherreport.com/articles/10038… – 2:13 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

After 70 years, NBA legislated against defenders giving no room 4 shooters 2 land, erasing untold injuries. Yet It continues 2 allow players recklessly diving on loose prone bodies trying 2 secure ball. Draymond mugged Brown in G3. Horford later hurt Curry. Quick whistle a must!! – 1:50 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

it’s just an optics thing with Draymond. what players do with their time after the game ends is their own business. but since this is the Finals, they’re losing, and he’s playing poorly…his podcast is under the microscope. that’s what he wants, just not sure who or how it helps. – 1:49 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

This wasn’t about Draymond’s podcast. It was about Robert Williams. pic.twitter.com/PZ70F44TLI – 1:41 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Is it fair to compare Jayson Tatum to Kevin Durant? Were Del Rio’s comments a fireable offense? What Draymond doesn’t understand & more! Guests: @Frank Kaminsky @plaxicoburress @FANalyst1

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:34 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Steve Kerr-Curry-Clay-Draymond Warriors have won three titles, two different ways. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have taken away one of those avenues, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3356764/2022/0… – 1:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Warriors defensive rating this Finals:

113.6 — Draymond ON the floor

105.1 — Draymond OFF the floor

They are allowing 8.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with Draymond on the bench. pic.twitter.com/QhrvZOFwTJ – 1:15 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“You’re in their head. It’s all how you look at it. They’re going to spend all their time focused on me, then clearly, you’re living rent-free in their head,” #Warriors star Draymond Green to @andscape on the “F-U” taunts by #Celtics fans. #NBAFinals #nba bit.ly/3MCKMMw – 1:08 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

After a lively exchange with a reporter, Draymond Green plugged his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show”. Friday night in Boston, it better be sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-inj… – 1:07 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Draymond Green has to understand that it’s his play & not his podcast that has folks so irate. Nobody’d care when he’s yapping or what it’s about if he’s balling. But when you foul out & your stat line looks like you’re teaching your son how to count – 2-3-4 – criticism is coming – 12:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Draymond has more podcast episodes (3) than blocks (2) in this Finals. pic.twitter.com/hQpbwARxlw – 11:26 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

It can both be awesome and funny that Draymond has been doing podcasts during the Finals. The criticisms are dumb but the jokes are A+. – 11:11 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

For ⁦@YahooSports⁩ More is required of an exhausted Stephen Curry, but if Draymond Green doesn’t return to form, the Warriors are going home, quickly sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-inj… – 11:09 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Draymond Green is 5-12 (.263) on 2s, 0-7 (.000) on 3s, 5-10 (.500) on FT in this Finals. His .321 True Shooting% is the lowest for any player with 100+ minutes in the first three games of the Finals since @Stathead began tracking in ’84. Moments like this, Celtics just leave him. pic.twitter.com/iqgL1baZrG – 11:03 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

How did you play? Draymond Green: ‘Like s***’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/how… – 11:00 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

In the NBA Finals, Draymond Green is allowing 1.24 points per play when he’s the direct defender, which is his worst of any playoff series since 2013-14, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/f3No6dgSbY – 10:58 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Αυτό είναι ενδιαφέρον. Η γυναίκα του Draymond Green κάνει παράπονα επειδή οι fans των Celtics έβριζαν τον άντρα της. Απλώς είναι πάρα πολύ τυχερή που ο Green δεν έχει παίξει στην Ευρώπη και ιδίως προς τα μέρη μας! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/5WrYM5MEFl – 10:37 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Boos and other chants echoed through Boston’s TD Garden towards Draymond Green during Game 3 on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/09/ste… – 10:06 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Draymond Green played 35 minutes last night, fouling out with just two points scored.

Over the last 60 NBA Finals, the only other player to foul out of a game with two or fewer points scored in 35 or more minutes played is Bill Laimbeer (1988, Game 6). pic.twitter.com/izeWgKa9HD – 9:41 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Draymond Green goes back and forth with reporter. #NewMedia pic.twitter.com/t7iAome7PT – 9:16 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Through the first three games of the Finals, Draymond Green is shooting 26.3% from the floor, 0.0% from downtown and 50% from the FT line.

He has as many fouls (15) as points and assists.

He has more turnovers than steals and blocks combined. – 9:02 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson call out Boston Celtics fans over profane Draymond Green chants nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/ste… – 9:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Draymond Green this Finals:

— As many fouls as points

— More techs than threes

— More turnovers than baskets

He’s averaging 5/7/5 on 26/0/50% shooting. pic.twitter.com/IkrHIsPiec – 9:00 AM

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says there will be no restrictions on Stephen Curry tonight in Game 4. “He’s feeling well, just went through shootaround. He said he’s ready to go.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / June 10, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Otto Porter Jr. is also good to go tonight. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / June 10, 2022

According to Warriors forward Draymond Green, who employs the very same flex and is known for his physicality, looks are deceiving when it comes to his longtime teammate. “He is strong. And when I say strong, I mean strong,” Green told ESPN. “Like, if you go in our weight room, and we’re doing dumbbell bench press, Steph is in the hundred [pound] club. Not many people get to the hundred club. His legs [are] super strong. That change happened last year.” -via ESPN / June 10, 2022