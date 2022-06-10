Shane Larkin's new deal includes an NBA out
Donatas Urbonas: OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included).
Shane Larkin signs a two-year deal with Anadolu Efes
Shane Larkin officially signed a contract extension with Anadolu Efes ✍️
Former NBA point guard Shane Larkin has signed a two-year extension with Anadolu Efes. The 29-year-old agreed to a deal that contains an NBA out clause. – 8:19 AM
Official: As @SdnaGr reported first, Shane Larkin is staying in Anadolu Efes for two more years. pic.twitter.com/Hi8ygRkPkc – 8:02 AM
OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included). – 8:01 AM
Shane Larkin re-signs with Anadolu Efes
