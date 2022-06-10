ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Larkin's new deal includes an NBA out

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Donatas Urbonas: OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included).

