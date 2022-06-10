Meet our Pet of the Week, Rascal, and learn about dog park safety from the WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) joins CBS 58 on Tuesday, June 14 to talk about donating your old cell phone to help the WHS. Plus, meet Chidi, an 11-year-old pup looking for a forever home.
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Country singer Toby Keith has announced that his scheduled August 4 performance at Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. Keith recently announced that he is currently fighting stomach cancer. He was scheduled to perform with Alex Miller and Wisconsin State Fair says that Alex Miller is no longer scheduled to perform.
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster dog show. This is Panda, a two-year-old Saint Bernard. Panda was bred in Monroe County by a family who now has eight Saint Bernards. Only the top five dogs -- per breed --...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and other parts of SE Wisconsin will see dangerously high heat indices beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 and lasting until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. The Milwaukee Health Department has issued a Heat Health Advisory ahead of high temperatures expected for Tuesday and...
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A petition created by a Chippewa Falls man calling for changes to the state's missing children's system has been answered by lawmakers. On Thursday, officials will meet in Chippewa Falls to consider legislative solutions to ease the state's requirements when law enforcement issues an Amber Alert for a missing child.
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Charter schools in Wisconsin are getting an added boost to their budgets. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) announced the recipients of their latest grant Monday, June 13. The Milwaukee area is benefitting a lot in this round of DPI grants -- six of the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as Monday, June 13. According to CNN, the high court updated its calendar Thursday, June 9 to indicate decisions would be handed down Monday and Wednesday of the coming week. Justices have 29...
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some Republican lawmakers are unmoved by the bipartisan agreement to reform the nation's gun laws, including a measure that would provide incentives to states who enact "red flag" laws. A bipartisan group of 20 senators on Capitol Hill announced Sunday an outline of their agreement...
