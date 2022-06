Julian Park has quickly pushed his way to the top 2% as one of the youngest realtors of the San Fernando Valley real estate market. With no connections in the industry, he took a grassroots method to earn clients through door-knocking, cold-calling, and sitting open houses. Today, as one of the very few Asian-American realtors in the city, he runs Get Real Valley and has expanded his services to include mortgages, as well. Julian has also created a dynamic social media presence as a concierge service highlighting local restaurants, bars, and neighborhoods. He is looking to clear over a half-million dollars in commission in 2021, and sees potential for massive growth in his future.

