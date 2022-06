After closing for three years to allow for renovations to the historic building in which it resides, the Georgia Southern University Museum has re-opened and is now better than ever. Under the direction of Dr. Brent Tharp, the museum features local artifacts and other rarities in both natural and cultural history that are sure to interest adults and children alike. The museum is located on Sweetheart Circle and is truly a hidden gem in Statesboro.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO