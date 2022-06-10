ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, June 10, 2022

By editor
 4 days ago
1 atac is hosting the circus tonight from 7 to 11. A few tickets are still available at $45, $125, and $150. 2 9th...

Photo of the Day: Framingham Holds Flag Day Parade

FRAMINGHAM – One Framingham and the City of Framingham held a Flag Day parade around Cushing Memorial Park, followed by a ceremony Sunday morning, June 12. The parade started at 10 a.m. Members of the Framingham Elks carried a giant flag in the parade. SOURCE will have more photos...
SLIDESHOW: Thousands Attend Festa Junina in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest happened on Saturday night in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church hosted its first in-person Festa Junina last night, June 11. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance, as well as a BBQ. Festa Junina, or the June Festival,...
Bethany Hill Place Names Interim Director

FRAMINGHAM – Bethany Hill Place, a South Framingham nonprofit combining housing with educational opportunities for its 140 residents announces a new interim executive director. The organization’s long-term Executive Director Trish Appert resigned in March after 12 years with the organization. “We are grateful for Trish’s unwavering commitment to...
PHOTOS: Volunteers Construct 5 Playhouses For Military Families

FRAMINGHAM – During the 9th Annual MetroFest on Saturday at Bowditch Field in Framingham volunteers constructed five playhouses as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Operation Playhouse Build-A-Thon. Some of the volunteers included Framingham Rotarians and Framingham High Students. The clubhouses were donated to veterans or military members living...
St. Tarcisius Hosting Festa Junina Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest will take place on Saturday in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church will host Festa Junina on June 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. Expect traffic delays along Route 135 all night. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance,...
MassDOT: Ramp Closures in Framingham June 12-17

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 westbound ramps to Route 126 northbound in Framingham. This work will result in overnight hour ramp closures on Route 9 westbound from Sunday, June 12, through Friday morning,...
Bear Spotted in Framingham Sunday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – A bear was spotted in Framingham early this morning, June 12. The bear was spotted in a yard on Fay Road near the Ashland border. It is not uncommon for bears to be spotted in the City. When a bear is spotted, the environmental police typically strongly...
Sister Mary Claire O’Connor, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary Claire O’Connor, CSJ, (Sister Cornelia), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, June 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Cornelius A. and Alice L. (Flanagan) O’Connor, and loving sister of the late...
