Berlin Philharmonic horn is called to Windsor Castle

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Prince Charles yesterday conferred a Medal of the British...

slippedisc.com

Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Five new players on Vienna Philharmonic tour

Five new musicians in the State Opera orchestra have joined the Vienna Philharmonic on Europe tour with Andris Nelsons. That puts them in line to be candidate members of the Vienna Phil. The players are: Hannah Cho (violin), Paul Blüml (oboe), Christoph Hammer (viola), Valerie Schatz (double bass), and Lucas...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

How close were the Wagners to Hitler?

No closer than arm-in-arm. This forthcoming book about Wieland Wagner’s wartime activities says that Wieland became a surrogate son to Hitler after his father, Siegfried, died in 1930. Of course (as the title implies), they only talked about art. Nothing about atrocities. And Wieland popped up perfectly clear from...
EUROPE
Person
Prince Charles
Slipped Disc

NY Philharmonic leads way back to full pay for musicians

The orchestra, which slashed base pay by 25 percent during the Covid pandemic, has decided to restore full pay for musicians from September, two years ahead og schedule. The orchestra will then be opening in its refurbished hall (pictured), itself a year ahead of plan. Could be the good times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review

Playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker has done a spectacular job translating and adapting Racine’s Roman tragedy for a contemporary audience. Instead of our usual view of the Emperor Nero as mad, bad and extremely dangerous to know from birth, this adaptation shows how he got that way. Guided by Agrippina, his appalling and insanely ambitious mother, isolated in his palace, and coddled by courtiers without conscience, it is possible to see how a spoilt brat turned into a monster.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Paul McCartney turns 80

One of the defining musicians of the past two generations will reach a significant milestone this Saturday. Our lives would not be the same without you.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Good news: Barenboim is back

The Staatskapelle music director will return next Sunday to conduct works by Schumann and Tchaikovsky at the ‘Staatsoper for all’ concert on Bebelplatz. He says: ‘After two years of restrictions, we can finally play for as many Berliners as will fit onto the Bebelplatz! Fortunately, my health allows it again. I wish us all a few carefree summer hours with the music of Schumann and Tchaikovsky.’
MUSIC
#Horn#Windsor Castle#Mbe#British#The Berlin Philharmonic
Slipped Disc

Juilliard is hit by union action

The elite New York school is trying to strip asbestos unobtrusively from its third and fourth floors. Construction workers are picketing the building. Hard to teach music in these circs.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

It’s back to the USSR in Cliburn Competition finals

The six final contestants were announced in the last few hours. Four pianists from former Soviet states will face a lone American and a Korean (who’s also the youngest, at 18). Here’s the lineup:. Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28. Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31. Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20. Yunchan Lim,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Just in: Vienna keeps Roscic (who stays male)

The Austrian culture secretary Andrea Mayer said not long ago that she wanted a woman to run the Vienna State Opera. Most saw this as a statement of no-confidence in the present director Bogdan Roščić, who is in the middle of his first term. A shortlist was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Bayreuth loses its Wotan. Yes, again

The Swedish bass-baritone John Lundgren has pulled out of this summer’s Ring cycle ‘on personal grounds’. Lundgren, 53, has just finished a tough season and may not feel up to the demands of an exacting new production. He will be replaced by Egils Silins in Rheingold and...
ENTERTAINMENT
A violist is Putin’s Hero of Labour

The violist and conductor Yuri Bashmet has been honoured by president Putin as a Hero of Labour on Russia Day, 12 June. He has been a craven collaborator of the regime. Bashmet delivered a short speech on the supposed ‘cancellation’ of Russian culture in the West. He said:...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Domingo Seouls out

South Korea is still crazy for the errant singer. We hear that ‘Placido Domingo Live in Busan 2022,’ staged on June 26 in Busan, South Korea, sold all 6,500 seats within two minutes of going on sale online.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Welcome to the Suzuki Madam Butterfly

The School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London has issued a press release claiming credit for having ‘reimagined (Madam Butterfly) for 21st Century audiences following a consultation by the Royal Opera House.’. The cleaned-up Butterfly opens tonight. Soas claims: Dr Satona Suzuki, a lecturer in...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Munich’s musicians rally for Ukraine

Players from all of Munich’s top orchestra are forming an ad hoc orchestr with academy students to give a benefit concert at the Isarphilharmonie on Saturday with conductor Michael Balke. He will be standing symbolically on the podium from which Valery Gergiev was fired. Report here.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

London Strings founder has died

Friends are reporting the death of Freddie Campbell, a versatile and enterprising viola player who later retrained as a countertenor. Frederick James Campbell began Playing Violin aged 10 and recieved early Musical training as a Chorister at Belfast Cathedral,before spending six years as a Queen’s Musician in the Band of H.M.Life Guards.Music College followed,and Freddie spent six years at Trinity College of Music,London,studying Singing with Morag Noble and Violin & Viola with Vera Kantrovitch & Csaba Erdelyi. Whilst at Trinity he won all Prizes & Competitions open to a String Player, Sang with the College Vocal Ensemble(Geoffrey Mitchell) and was appointed Vocal Soloist in a Church in Mayfair,Central London. After Graduating as a Fellow of the College he formed the London String Ensemble,who have Performed with merit at home and in Europe. And in 2000 Freddie retrained as a Counter-Tenor with Dr Stuart Ward & Tim Travers-Brown,becoming a Choral Scholar in the Chapel of Worcester College,Oxford(Judy Martin). After some 12 years as a Cathedral Chorister, Freddie finally ‘hung up his cassock’ in 2013 to resume his career as a baritone soloist. He frequently sings in Church and has given a number of public and private recitals, and made CDs…
MUSIC

