Berlin Philharmonic horn is called to Windsor Castle

Friends are reporting the death of Freddie Campbell, a versatile and enterprising viola player who later retrained as a countertenor. Frederick James Campbell began Playing Violin aged 10 and recieved early Musical training as a Chorister at Belfast Cathedral,before spending six years as a Queen’s Musician in the Band of H.M.Life Guards.Music College followed,and Freddie spent six years at Trinity College of Music,London,studying Singing with Morag Noble and Violin & Viola with Vera Kantrovitch & Csaba Erdelyi. Whilst at Trinity he won all Prizes & Competitions open to a String Player, Sang with the College Vocal Ensemble(Geoffrey Mitchell) and was appointed Vocal Soloist in a Church in Mayfair,Central London. After Graduating as a Fellow of the College he formed the London String Ensemble,who have Performed with merit at home and in Europe. And in 2000 Freddie retrained as a Counter-Tenor with Dr Stuart Ward & Tim Travers-Brown,becoming a Choral Scholar in the Chapel of Worcester College,Oxford(Judy Martin). After some 12 years as a Cathedral Chorister, Freddie finally ‘hung up his cassock’ in 2013 to resume his career as a baritone soloist. He frequently sings in Church and has given a number of public and private recitals, and made CDs…

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO