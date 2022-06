Iowa Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Mike Kuk is in Clinton this week and stopped by KROS with Gary Determan to talk about his new book about his experiences in Vietnam called “An Army Firefighter in Vietnam 1970-1971” and also will be performing at the River Arts Center on Wednesday, The Vue on Thursday at Poopys with The Noise on Friday and at Poopys with Brooke Byum on Sunday. If you missed the interview on the air you can watch the video below.

CLINTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO