Rwanda is committed to helping asylum seekers deported from the UK rebuild their lives in a new country, a spokeswoman for the government of the African state has said.As the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Yolande Makolo said they did not believe that being sent to her country should be regarded as a “punishment” by the migrants.Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kigali, she said Rwanda had entered into its controversial arrangement with the UK for “the right reasons”.She said they expected to receive “thousands” of migrants over the lifetime of the...

IMMIGRATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO