ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

By Kelly Cordes
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Avon, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Monticello, MN
State
Hawaii State
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Cooler, Less Humid Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry#Central Minnesota#Baseball Hats#Sugar#Food Drink#Bbq#Aetna Ave Ne Monticello
WJON

Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mprnews.org

Wet conditions bring onslaught of mosquitoes, biting flies across Minnesota

After a relative reprieve from mosquitoes and biting flies due to drought conditions last summer, Minnesotans are facing an onslaught of those pesky insects this year. Northern Minnesota's snowy winter and wet spring created excellent conditions for insects to proliferate. Residents along parts of the North Shore say the mosquitoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Crop Conditions Good Moving into Summer

UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy