Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking
By Kelly Cordes
WJON
4 days ago
Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...
I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
The Travel Channel rolled off its list of the 'Top Swimming Holes in America' -- and look what's on the Top-10 the list: Quarry Park, the only spot in Minnesota to make the cut. Of course it's no secret to us here in Central Minnesota. Last season the summer fun...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.
Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987.
Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon.
(credit: CBS)
Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year.
Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85.
Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity.
Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
If you are looking for something that might be a bit more unique, less expensive and almost a "staycation" which might be a consideration because of the rising gas prices, consider going to Lake Vermillion in Northern Minnesota and renting a houseboat or a floating cabin. The floating cabin thing...
As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
Some anglers spend their entire fishing careers trying to land a trophy muskie—Paul Schiller hooked into one by happenstance. Schiller was fishing for walleye on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in late May with wife Rachel Daly, both of Minneapolis, when he felt a stiff tug on the end of his line.
After a relative reprieve from mosquitoes and biting flies due to drought conditions last summer, Minnesotans are facing an onslaught of those pesky insects this year. Northern Minnesota's snowy winter and wet spring created excellent conditions for insects to proliferate. Residents along parts of the North Shore say the mosquitoes...
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
This Minnesota town is being called the #1 “Affordable Small Town Where You’d Actually Want To Live”. Nearly 50% of people surveyed said given the choice they would prefer to live in a small town. The folks at Realtor.com came up with a list of Top 10...
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
There's an ice cream shop in Stillwater, Minnesota that has been serving the area since the 1920s. They may also be home to the world's largest ice cream cones! They also opened a second location in St. Paul in the past few years. The ice cream shop is called Nelson's...
Comments / 0