Glover Teixeira has released his first statement after dropping the UFC light heavyweight championship to Jiří Procházka in the UFC 275 main event. At UFC 275, Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka took part in what may now be the current frontrunner for Fight of the Year in the main event of the evening. It was a back-and-forth and action-filled fight that was going Teixeira’s way with the scorecards in his favor as the fight winded down with less than a minute remaining.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO