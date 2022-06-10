Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...1520theticket.com
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...1520theticket.com
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0