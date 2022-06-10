ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...

1520 The Ticket

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the crash happened around 4:00 pm Sunday near the intersection of Broadway and 12th St SW. Moilanen says the motorcycle and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATE) Missing Lake City Area Woman Found Safe

(UPDATE) - The Pepin County Sheriff's Office has announced the missing woman has been located and she is safe. Stockholm, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are requesting the public's help in locating a missing Lake City area woman. An alert issued by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office...
LAKE CITY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ELGIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
KAAL-TV

Red Wing man arrested for spitting on an Olmsted County sheriff

(ABC 6 News) - A Red Wing man was arrested Sunday for spitting in a sheriff’s deputy’s eye. A deputy responded to a call for assistance from a road corporal around 11:36 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The corporal was transporting John Stucki, 29, to a locked facility due...
RED WING, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three People Arrested After Carjacking In Brooklyn Park

Three people were arrested after an armed carjacking in Brooklyn Park Friday. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the 7600 block of Jolly Lane, near the Super America, shortly before 8 p.m.. Police say three masked gunmen pistol-whipped the victim and stole their vehicle. Police say they...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

2 dead in Coon Rapids crash involving motorcycle and car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist and motorist killed in a crash in Coon Rapids on June 7, 2022. Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle was Joseph Daniel Heim, age 37, of Ham Lake. The man driving the vehicle was Nicholas...
COON RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Counterfeit $50 Bills Used at Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department said area businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit $50 bills. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a female customer used two counterfeit $50 bills with the same serial numbers to purchase some items at the North Menards location at 6733 Praire Vista Drive on Sunday just before 3:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
1520 The Ticket

Flood Watch Across SE Minnesota After Heavy Rains This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three People Recommended To Fill Judge Vacancy in Austin

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Commission on Judicial Selection announced its three recommendations for consideration to fill the vacancy upon the retirement of Kevin Lund. Governor Tim Walz the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection to begin accepting applications for the vacancy in the state's Third Judicial District in late April.
AUSTIN, MN
