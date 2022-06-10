I have hands, but I cannot clap. What am I?

(ABC 6 News) - Due to extremely hot weather expected on Tuesday, Rochester and Olmsted County announced ways individuals can beat the heat. Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on June 14. Anyone boarding an RPT bus seeking refuge from the heat is welcome to do so without paying a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.” Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.

