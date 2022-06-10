ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

I have hands, but I cannot clap. What am I?

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to our trivia winner this...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 3

Related
KAAL-TV

Rochester and Olmsted County offer ways to "beat the heat"

(ABC 6 News) - Due to extremely hot weather expected on Tuesday, Rochester and Olmsted County announced ways individuals can beat the heat. Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on June 14. Anyone boarding an RPT bus seeking refuge from the heat is welcome to do so without paying a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.” Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KEYC

$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000. Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus. The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are...
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Hilarious Rochester Hy-Vee Meme Goes Viral (LOOK)

I don't care what you do today, as long as you look at this meme about Hy-Vee self-checkouts in Rochester, Minnesota!. If you've gone thru self-check-outs, you know the machines can be somewhat insistent in their requests and reminders. But it seems Hy-Vee has 'em turned up to 11. so the entire front of the store is awash in requests and demands by Grocery Gal.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
KEYC

Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was in full swing Monday at Mankato Golf Club. Mankato Area Public Schools opens summer meal programs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mankato Area Public Schools started its...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clap#Llc
KAAL-TV

Musical duo teaches native traditions through throat singing

(ABC 6 News) - It's an accidental encounter that turned into a musical duo. One day Anastasia and nibiiwakamigkwe met in passing and didn't think much of it. They eventually met again working at the same art studio in Madison, Wisconsin. From there, the two became friends and in 2019, began throat singing together. Something very personal for both of them.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

VIEWER PHOTOS: Monday storms and flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Photos sent to us via Facebook from the La Crosse area of storms and flooding Monday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
KAAL-TV

Visit Mason City encourages community to vote in Red Bull Contest

(ABC 6 News) - Visit Mason City encourages public participation in the Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa 2022 People’s Choice Award. The soapbox derby will be held on Saturday, June 18th at the Iowa State Capitol Complex in Des Moines. Featured in this year’s race is a family of...
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester police warn businesses of fake $50 bills

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester-area businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. According to police, an unknown woman used two fake $50 bills to purchase goods at Menards North (6733 Prairie Vista Dr. NW) Sunday evening. The woman was not apprehended, but Rochester police have security footage of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for driver in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Area energy cooperatives issue peak alert for Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) - Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage. People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Austin Utilities (Austin) has issued a peak aleret until 8:00 p.m. due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage.
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy