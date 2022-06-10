I have hands, but I cannot clap. What am I?

(ABC 6 News) - Due to extremely hot weather expected on Tuesday, Rochester and Olmsted County announced ways individuals can beat the heat. Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering free rides on June 14. Anyone boarding an RPT bus seeking refuge from the heat is welcome to do so without paying a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.” Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000. Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus. The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are...
The Myth: The Soldier's Field Golf Course Cannot By Law Be Shut Down!. Over the weekend, a lot of people have said online that the Soldier's Field Golf Course existing in perpetuity is a requirement when it was given to the city. They were mostly responding to this story by friend and co-worker, Curt St. John from KWWK.
I don't care what you do today, as long as you look at this meme about Hy-Vee self-checkouts in Rochester, Minnesota!. If you've gone thru self-check-outs, you know the machines can be somewhat insistent in their requests and reminders. But it seems Hy-Vee has 'em turned up to 11. so the entire front of the store is awash in requests and demands by Grocery Gal.
Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was in full swing Monday at Mankato Golf Club. Mankato Area Public Schools opens summer meal programs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mankato Area Public Schools started its...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
(ABC 6 News) - It's an accidental encounter that turned into a musical duo. One day Anastasia and nibiiwakamigkwe met in passing and didn't think much of it. They eventually met again working at the same art studio in Madison, Wisconsin. From there, the two became friends and in 2019, began throat singing together. Something very personal for both of them.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Photos sent to us via Facebook from the La Crosse area of storms and flooding Monday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
I don't want to call anyone out here but this seems like not the smartest move: a Minnesota thief left their cell phone, without a passcode, in the van they allegedly stole from somebody. Yikes. It's been a strange week of headlines pertaining to crime. Recently, a Brooklyn Center woman...
There's an ice cream shop in Stillwater, Minnesota that has been serving the area since the 1920s. They may also be home to the world's largest ice cream cones! They also opened a second location in St. Paul in the past few years. The ice cream shop is called Nelson's...
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
(ABC 6 News) - Visit Mason City encourages public participation in the Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa 2022 People’s Choice Award. The soapbox derby will be held on Saturday, June 18th at the Iowa State Capitol Complex in Des Moines. Featured in this year’s race is a family of...
Some anglers spend their entire fishing careers trying to land a trophy muskie—Paul Schiller hooked into one by happenstance. Schiller was fishing for walleye on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in late May with wife Rachel Daly, both of Minneapolis, when he felt a stiff tug on the end of his line.
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester-area businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. According to police, an unknown woman used two fake $50 bills to purchase goods at Menards North (6733 Prairie Vista Dr. NW) Sunday evening. The woman was not apprehended, but Rochester police have security footage of...
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
Mankato. MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Mankato have posted several photos of two vehicles that were involved in a recent street race that resulted in a crash that left another motorist with severe injuries. A news release on the City of Mankato website says investigators obtained the images from...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities in Rochester are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a crash that injured a motorcyclist. It happened Sunday afternoon on S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. SW. A motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and injured. A witness...
(ABC 6 News) - Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage. People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Austin Utilities (Austin) has issued a peak aleret until 8:00 p.m. due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage.
