ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh2yn_0g6i84wM00
California Wildfire Utility Charged FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday, June 9, 2022, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges it faces after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire in 2020 that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File) (Ethan Swope)

REDDING, Calif. — (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges it faces after its equipment sparked a wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern California two years ago, prosecutors announced.

PG&E was arraigned at a court in Redding on 31 criminal counts and enhancements, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, after being accused of recklessly starting the Zogg Fire, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said in a brief statement. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for January.

The wind-whipped blaze began on Sept. 27, 2020, and raged through rugged terrain and small communities west of Redding, killing four people, burning about 200 homes and blackening about 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) of land.

Last year, state fire investigators concluded the fire was sparked by a gray pine tree that fell onto a PG&E distribution line. Shasta and Tehama counties have sued the utility, alleging negligence. They say PG&E failed to remove the tree even though it had been marked for removal two years earlier. The utility says the tree was subsequently cleared to stay.

The district attorney determined that the company was criminally liable for the fire and charged the utility last September.

“Today we entered a formal not guilty plea to all charges in the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County,” the company said in a statement. “We accept CAL FIRE’s finding that a tree falling into our equipment started the fire, but we do not believe there was any criminal activity.”

The charges PG&E faces include enhancements for injury to a 29-year-old firefighter who was hit by a falling tree that fractured his spine, paralyzing him from the chest down. They also include felony arson counts linked to several fires started by the utility’s equipment in Shasta County over the last year.

PG&E, which has an estimated 16 million customers in central and Northern California, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after its aging equipment was blamed for a series of fires, including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed 10,000 homes in Paradise and neighboring communities.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said in their final report on the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in California recorded history, that the utility failed to act quickly after one of its power lines malfunctioned last July, sparking the blaze. By the time a PG&E worker arrived at the scene "the fire was too large for him to contain and a 911 response was requested," state investigators wrote in the report the utility made public Thursday.

The Dixie Fire in Northern California swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. The blaze was caused by a tree hitting electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra Nevada, where the blaze began on July 13, Cal Fire investigators said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WGAU

Amazon says it will begin drone deliveries in California

Online retail giant Amazon announced Monday that it would begin Prime Air deliveries with drones this year in California. Amazon said its customers in Lockeford, California, will be among the first to see the drones in action in a news release. The company said it had been working on the...
LOCKEFORD, CA
WGAU

New Mexico residents sue for information on massive wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Dozens of residents in a small New Mexico community impacted by massive wildfires that merged in April are suing the U.S. Forest Service over what they called a failure to provide information about the government's role in starting the blazes. The Forest...
POLITICS
WGAU

Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said. The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.
CLOVERLEAF, TX
WGAU

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man. Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges,...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Cal Fire#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire#Pacific Gas Electric#Tehama
WGAU

Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted a lethal injection in April because he learned the drugs hadn't been tested as required, he ordered an independent investigation and paused all executions through the end of the year. Now, it's clear that Tennessee's problems in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump's election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump's former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state's contested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada — (AP) — Jim Marchant has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and trying to make the case that electronic voting equipment should be tossed out in favor of ballots cast and counted by hand.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

One Man’s Opinion: Rise Up for Runoffs

Georgia voters set a record for a General Primary Election, with 1.91 million showing up and casting a ballot. The GOP had a decided advantage, as well as bigger top of the ticket races for Governor and U.S. Senator, commanding just under 1.2 million of the total ballots cast. Estimates are that nearly 70,000 more regular Democratic Party voters (based on prior Primary contests in 2020 and 2018) crossed over to participate in the GOP races, particularly again the more hotly contested Primary races for Governor, U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. Voter behavior and when ballots were cast and how also had some recalibration. A majority of votes were again cast on the Election Day -55%, with Advance Voting accounting for 41% and Absentee Ballots declining to just 4%, while comprising nearly 10 percent of the early voting.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy