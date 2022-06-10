Brush fire causes traffic delays near Redwood City port

At approximately 12:39 am Sunday morning, South San Francisco Police Officers received information of a large side show which was heading to South San Francisco. As officers arrived on scene and started to check the area, a large group consisting of 250 to 300 cars and approximately 400 spectators were found to have taken over the intersections of East Grand Avenue and Gateway Boulevard as well as East Grand Avenue and Harbor Way.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO