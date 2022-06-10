Brush fire causes traffic delays near Redwood City port

Cal Fire is battled a "large" debris fire in Contra Costa County in the vicinity of Kelso and Bruns Roads near Livermore, the agency said on social media on Saturday afternoon. Dubbed the "Kelso Incident," so far the fire is contained to the area of debris and has not spread...
San Jose police tweeted Saturday night that a man died from his wounds after smashing his car in the Home Depot location on 2181 Monterey Road; it appears no one else was injured in the solo car crash. Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, San Jose police responded to a call...
A high speed chase on Highway 4 through Franklin Canyon threaded its way south on 242 to southbound 680 with speeds in excess of 100 mph early Saturday morning, the driver eventually crashing and taking off on foot on the N. Main Street off ramp. A CHP helicopter provided overwatch...
SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa Fire Department is assisting Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire crews battling a blaze burning at the north edge of town Saturday afternoon.In a tweet the Santa Rosa FD posted shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was described as burning along Riebli Road and did not pose a threat to the city.
At approximately 12:39 am Sunday morning, South San Francisco Police Officers received information of a large side show which was heading to South San Francisco. As officers arrived on scene and started to check the area, a large group consisting of 250 to 300 cars and approximately 400 spectators were found to have taken over the intersections of East Grand Avenue and Gateway Boulevard as well as East Grand Avenue and Harbor Way.
We don’t have to tell you we’re going through a bit of a heat wave at present and that there’s no truth to the rumor that cars are spontaneously combusting as temperatures rise. Local shooter (that’s what we call photographers, not to be conflated with the other...
Police in San Jose are investigating a solo vehicle crash that left a man dead on Saturday after he drove his car into a Home Depot. The incident was first reported to police at 1:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Monterey Road. The adult male driver drove his vehicle...
Nicanor Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a utility worker by stabbing him in the neck in South San Francisco, the police there said Saturday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a “small” brush fire Saturday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire tweeted. The fire is in the area of Altamont Pass Road. Officials are advising the public to avoid the area. As of 5 p.m., there were no reports of damaged structures. No residents have been […]
The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon that a frontal boundary moving through the region has brought some light sprinkles to parts of the North Bay Area, but rainfall amounts have generally been a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch. Cooler and muggy conditions will persist throughout the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 89-year-old man was missing Saturday night, Contra Costa County authorities announced. Eddie Menosse was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo. As of 9:45 p.m., Menosse has been found, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff tweeted. Menosse is […]
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of May 29-June 4, 2022. • A window was reported shattered on Shannon Road. • Someone smashed the windows of vehicles parked on Ferris Avenue, Kingston Hill Way and Green Hill Way. • Four mailboxes were reportedly...
"It is important we bring these perps to justice so this doesn't happen again." Council member Anders says he was walking around Land's End with his family when he was suddenly hit on the head with this concrete block, suffering a laceration which required staples with a herniated disc in his neck.
A 15-year-old girl is in intensive care after a pellet gun attack in San Jose. It happened as she was walking near Valley Fair Mall. Gianna Vitarelli is currently in pediatric intensive care at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with a collapsed lung. She told NBC Bay Area Sunday that she’s disheartened someone would shoot her with a pellet gun.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
Alameda County Man Dead after Motorcycle Collision near Interstate 80. According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., near the connector to Interstate 80. Investigators said a motorcycle driven by Rumbold crashed while trying to avoid a Nissan sedan that was stopped on I-80. The impact ejected Rumbold before he landed about 40 feet down the freeway.
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors approved a document June 2 that completes another step in the years-long process to construct a new overcrossing at the chronically congested Highway 101/25 interchange. The board unanimously approved the addendum to an environmental report for a Highway 101 widening project...
Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police officers on Friday cited five clerks and servers in Menlo Park for selling alcohol to minors. The authors set up a minor "decoy" operation in which people under the age of 21 attempt to purchase alcohol...
