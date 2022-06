Shreveport is not buying Dodge Hellcats after all. Police Chief Wayne Smith has told the City Council says he does need new vehicles to replace the Ford Explorer Interceptors he has diverted to the new Community Response Unit (CRU). The Chief has decided to reactivate the CRU's to address our crime problems. Chief Smith says the CRU's will target hotspots where we need immediate attention. He says this might help fight violent crime in some of our neighborhoods. Chief Smith says the CRU officers are now back in action as of Monday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO