A grand jury indicted Gregory Mosely Lopez, III, 18, a Temple teen, on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a canine at his home. In addition, they charged Lopez III with bestiality, and he is in Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond. A student reported to police that he had viewed another student’s phone and saw the abuse of a dog.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO