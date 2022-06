Is it me or are there two groups of people when it comes to the management of time? It seems like there are those that are typically on time for any event and those that are always late. I was always the kind of person that was on time. NEVER late. It was a rare occasion for me to be late and if I was, then I scolded myself for not planning properly and allowing for a traffic slow-down or some other unforeseen delay. I never played the blame game for tardiness.

