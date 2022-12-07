Some of the best streaming services offer ways to test them out before you pay money to stream with them. With that in mind, is there a Paramount Plus free trial that you can use to dip your toes in?

In short, 'yes', there is a seven-day free trial for Paramount Plus , which is a popular way of viewing its movies and TV shows before you pay $4.99 or £6.99 for a month of streaming time.

You can use this to check out all the Paramount Plus original series that are available on the streaming service, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , 1883 , The Offer and The First Lady .

It's also a chance for a free week to watch the movies and TV shows in the streaming service's library and all the live sports on Paramount Plus its has, including college football and NFL on Paramount Plus .

Here's what you need to know about the Paramount Plus free trial:

Paramount Plus: key info

What is it? Paramount's streaming service features bags of movies, TV dramas and plenty of original content.

Is there a free trial? Yes, it's normally 7 days, but special promotions allow for month-long free trials.

How much does it cost? $4.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (ads-free) for US subscribers, £6.99 per month in the UK.

Paramount Plus free trial: everything you need to know

For new subscribers, the Paramount Plus free trial is pretty straightforward.

You'll go ahead and register, creating a unique password and choosing which subscription option you want. To get a month free of the service, you can enter the promo code: Star Trek Day.

There are a handful of options in the US there are two options, but there's only one option in the UK and other regions.

The Paramount Plus Essential plan goes for $4.99 per month. The plan is ad-supported, but you get all original and library content, as well as some live sports. You do not, however, get access to live streams of local CBS stations for non-sporting events.

The Paramount Plus Premium plans runs at $9.99 per month and is ad-free. It also provides subscribers with a live stream of their local CBS station.

Paramount Plus with Showtime, as the name suggests, combines everything offered with Paramount Plus and Showtime's programming. This option has both essential and premium options for $11.99 and $14.99 per month, though through October 2 new subscribers can sign up for a discounted price of $7.99 for the essential version and $12.99 for premium.

All plans include the Paramount Plus free trial period.

The Paramount Plus UK service only has one price/option which is priced at £6.99 or £69.99 if you pay for a full year upfront.

Things to note:

The Paramount Plus free trial is only available for new subscribers. If at some point you canceled your subscription but decided to come back, you're not going to get another free trial, for obvious reasons. Also, if you're a new user and you're redeeming a gift card, you can't use the free trial. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)

Once the free trial period is over, your account will automatically be charged with whatever subscription rate you chose. That is unless you cancel by the last day of your free trial period. A "day" is measured by the time you start your free trial and ends 24 hours later.

Paramount Plus Prime Video trial

If you're a Prime Video user, or have an Amazon Prime count at all, there's a way to get an extra free trial to double up your time.

As well as being a standalone service, Paramount Plus is available as a Prime Video channel — channels on Amazon's service let you pay all your money together, and have all your videos show up in one place, instead of scattered over various apps.

Lots of Prime Video channels offer free trials, and Paramount Plus is one of them, with a seven-day trial offered.

Using this separately to the Paramount Plus main trial, you can get an extra free seven days, in case there's something you missed on your first trial.