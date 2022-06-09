ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QED Coffee offers smooth cappuccinos and cool vibe

By Melissa Santos
 5 days ago

I was bummed when QED Coffee's location on 5th Avenue closed during the pandemic. It was near my former office and a place I visited to focus my thoughts while sipping a good cappuccino.

Yes, but: There's an easy remedy for this — just head to the local roaster's original café at 1418 31st Ave. South in Mount Baker.

The spot : A clean, cozy space punctuated by wood finishes and white tile.

  • The baristas are friendly and unpretentious.
  • One of them, when a customer asked what a morning bun pastry tasted like, said it was "like a croissant, but with more butter and sugar."
  • If that's not an apt description, I don't know what is.

The verdict: QED's creamy, six-ounce cappuccino lacks any hint of bitterness. Nor does it have that acidic, puckery aftertaste that coffee aficionados often pretend they like, but that most everyone really hates.

  • Plus, the café serves pastries from Macrina Bakery, which is never a bad thing.
  • They also sell tea, beer, and wine.

Of note: QED also has a newer location at 512 Broadway — I haven't been yet, but let me know if you try it out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jGhZ_0g6hwi9T00 It's pretty much perfect, and not just to the eye. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlW92_0g6hwi9T00
Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Comments / 0

Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

