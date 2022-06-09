QED Coffee offers smooth cappuccinos and cool vibe
I was bummed when QED Coffee's location on 5th Avenue closed during the pandemic. It was near my former office and a place I visited to focus my thoughts while sipping a good cappuccino.
Yes, but: There's an easy remedy for this — just head to the local roaster's original café at 1418 31st Ave. South in Mount Baker.
The spot : A clean, cozy space punctuated by wood finishes and white tile.
- The baristas are friendly and unpretentious.
- One of them, when a customer asked what a morning bun pastry tasted like, said it was "like a croissant, but with more butter and sugar."
- If that's not an apt description, I don't know what is.
The verdict: QED's creamy, six-ounce cappuccino lacks any hint of bitterness. Nor does it have that acidic, puckery aftertaste that coffee aficionados often pretend they like, but that most everyone really hates.
- Plus, the café serves pastries from Macrina Bakery, which is never a bad thing.
- They also sell tea, beer, and wine.
Of note: QED also has a newer location at 512 Broadway — I haven't been yet, but let me know if you try it out!It's pretty much perfect, and not just to the eye. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
