Seattle restaurants recovering slower than rest of US

By Melissa Santos
 5 days ago

Data: OpenTable . Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Restaurant bookings in Seattle have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels — and the hoped-for bounce back appears to be much slower than much of the rest of the country.

Why it matters: The health of the restaurant industry is one way to gauge how our habits have shifted since the start of the pandemic, as well as how our economy is recovering.

By the numbers : Restaurant bookings in Seattle remained 44.4% lower at the start of June compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from OpenTable, the online booking platform.

  • That's a far greater decrease than seen across the rest of the country, where bookings fell 11.6%.
  • Restaurant bookings statewide were down almost 24% from pre-pandemic levels.

What they're saying : Washington Hospitality Association president and CEO Anthony Anton said he doesn't think people are staying away from restaurants because of COVID concerns, noting that leisure travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

  • The bigger factor, he said, is that fewer people are traveling for business and to attend conventions, which deeply affects the restaurant business in downtown Seattle.
  • Labor shortages have also led many restaurants to reduce their hours, which hasn’t helped, he added.
  • Combine that with shutdown orders that lasted longer than in some states, and local restaurants have been hit hard, Anton said.
  • "Seattle office buildings are lagging behind a lot of the rest of the country in the return to the office," he added. "If you are a restaurant on the bottom of a 30-story building and the 30 stories above you are half-empty, it just has an impact."

Seattle's beloved Ba Bar goes green

Ba Bar has gone green.What's happening: The latest iteration of Seattle's beloved Vietnamese street food-inspired restaurant offers an all plant-based grab-and-go menu from a take-out window at its South Lake Union location (500 Terry Avenue North).Background: Ba Bar Green launched in mid-November from a 200 square foot space where the restaurant formerly made pastries until the pandemic hit.It primarily serves take-out and delivery orders, but if you get a beverage or appetizer from the adjacent restaurant's regular menu, you can dine-in.The menu consists of vegan spin-offs of East Asian street food favorites, including dan dan noodles, kimchi fried rice and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle tumbles in latest "Best Places" rankings

Data: U.S. News & World Report; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosSeattle has fallen out of the Top 20 in the latest rankings of U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live.By the numbers: Seattle now ranks 36th on the publication's best places to live list for 2022–23.That's 17 spots lower than where we ranked last year (19th).The rankings cover the 150 most populated metro areas nationwide.Zoom out: Topping this year's list is Huntsville, Alabama, up from No. 3 last year.Rounding out the Top 5 are Colorado Springs, Colo. (6th last year); Green Bay, Wis. (21), Boulder, Colo. (1) and San Jose,...
SEATTLE, WA
Scoop: Ex-Seattle police chief testifies she deleted text messages in bulk

Former Seattle police chief Carmen Best testified late last month that in 2020 she periodically deleted texts in bulk from her city-issued phone after independently deciding the messages didn't contain significant information that would require them to be saved.Details: Some of those destroyed texts could have been messages Best exchanged with then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, the ex-cop acknowledged when questioned by trial lawyer Karen Koehler during a May 24 deposition, in a transcript first obtained by Axios.What she said: "Just periodically I deleted messages in bulk," Best testified. "I didn't look through … any specific message ... just if they're transitory...
Axios Seattle

Woman claims Walmart's acetaminophen sales led to her kids' disorders

Walmart was sued in federal court in Seattle this week for selling acetaminophen to a Snohomish woman, who claims her regular use of the medication during separate pregnancies in 2009 and 2011 caused lifelong neurological disorders in her children.The latest: Tiffany Rutledge, the plaintiff, claims her children — identified only by their initials, C.R. and L.R. — both suffer from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a result.L.R. is also likely autistic because of prenatal exposure to the drug, the lawsuit says.What they're saying: Rutledge's suit claims that for years while Walmart has manufactured and sold acetaminophen in its stores, "the weight...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
ABOUT

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

