A fast start for Yankees? Puh-lease

By Lewis Kamb
Axios Seattle
 5 days ago

Data: Baseball Reference. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Hey, Yankees. So, you're off to a torrid start this season, huh?

  • Your 40-14 record is among the best starts through 54 games in Major League Baseball history?

Two words : 2001 Mariners.

Why it matters: All your winning this year still lags way behind the M's record-setting pace that year.

  • So, ha!

Yes, but: OK, ok. We all know how that season ended .

  • And yeah, Yankees, you've got 27 world championships.
  • Well, we've got our very own A.L. West championship banner with a teal sash that says "116 wins," and um, well…

The bottom line: Never mind.

Seattle, WA
Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

