Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after an ATV incident in Pierce County Friday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 around 11:42 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV that hit a parked SUV on 825th Street South of Highway 63 in Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
Mankato. MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Mankato have posted several photos of two vehicles that were involved in a recent street race that resulted in a crash that left another motorist with severe injuries. A news release on the City of Mankato website says investigators obtained the images from...
FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive.
The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof.
Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire.
“They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
(UPDATE) - The Pepin County Sheriff's Office has announced the missing woman has been located and she is safe. Stockholm, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are requesting the public's help in locating a missing Lake City area woman. An alert issued by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office...
A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle struck cows south of Redwood Falls Monday night. The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at CSAH 1 near 300th St. Matthew Steven Gehrke, 34, of Redwood Falls, told responding deputies his 2003 Jeep had struck three cows that were standing in the roadway. Gehrke was treated at the scene for minor injuries by ambulance staff.
It kind of answers the question dog owners always ask their dogs: Who's a good boy?. Congratulations to some of the cutest most handsome members of the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's office: The hardworking K-9 officers, who just notched some impressive performances at a recent police dogs competition!
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
A man parachuting onto the Olympic Hills Golf Club course as part of a private event on Monday sustained non-life-threatening injuries after landing roughly, an Eden Prairie police spokesperson stated. Police were called to the golf club, 10624 Mount Curve Road, at 12:02 p.m. on June 13. The injured man was in stable condition and [...]
(ABC 6 News) - A Red Wing man was arrested Sunday for spitting in a sheriff’s deputy’s eye. A deputy responded to a call for assistance from a road corporal around 11:36 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The corporal was transporting John Stucki, 29, to a locked facility due...
The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
(FOX 9) - The preliminary investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded a fire at a Fort Snelling construction site was caused by sparks from cutting holes in the metal roof soffit for vents. The fire was at one of the old officers' buildings at 6271 Taylor Ave.,...
Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
TOWNSHIP OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman has died and an 11-year-old is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash located at State Highway 64 east of 210th Avenue in the Township of Cleveland.
