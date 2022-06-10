ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...

