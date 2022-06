BC3 golfer Troy Loughry finished fifth overall at the National Junior College Division III championship golf tournament Friday in New York to become the first-ever Pioneer golfer to reach All-American status. The Grove City high school graduate finished eight strokes off the lead in the four-day tournament. He is the fourth Pioneer student-athlete to reach an All-American status since the fall season. The BC3 team finished sixth overall for their best-ever finish at the national final.

GROVE CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO