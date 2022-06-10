ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...

KFIL Radio

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the crash happened around 4:00 pm Sunday near the intersection of Broadway and 12th St SW. Moilanen says the motorcycle and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

(UPDATE) Missing Lake City Area Woman Found Safe

(UPDATE) - The Pepin County Sheriff's Office has announced the missing woman has been located and she is safe. Stockholm, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are requesting the public's help in locating a missing Lake City area woman. An alert issued by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office...
LAKE CITY, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ELGIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Facing Charges After Spitting at Olmsted County Deputy

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy was allegedly spat on while transporting an uncooperative person into a locked facility. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old John Stucki of Red Wing was intoxicated while in the back of a squad car and was so loud and disorderly that the entire vehicle was shaking. This prompted a deputy to respond around 11:30 Sunday night to help transport Stucki into the locked facility.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minneapolis Police Investigating 40th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the city's 40th homicide this year. A news release says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:20 Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the median on Nicollet Avenue about a block west of the Minneapolis Convention Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Counterfeit $50 Bills Used at Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department said area businesses should be on the lookout for counterfeit $50 bills. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a female customer used two counterfeit $50 bills with the same serial numbers to purchase some items at the North Menards location at 6733 Praire Vista Drive on Sunday just before 3:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KFIL Radio

RCTC Football Players Charged With Assaulting Visiting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Three members of the 2021 Rochester Community and Technical College are named in criminal complaints connected to an altercation that broke out after a game last October. Named in the complaints are 21-year-old Shan Fiorenza, 21-year-old Akim Richmond, and 20-year-old Amonte Young. The complaints...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

One Person Injured in Wabasha County Crash

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a crash on Highway 63 in Lake City Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling south on the highway and was stopped to turn at Cross Street. Another SUV that was also traveling south collided with the first SUV in the intersection just after 8:30 p.m.
LAKE CITY, MN
KFIL Radio

It Was the Hottest Day in Rochester in…About a Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
KFIL Radio

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

