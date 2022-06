It's summer in the bible belt which means vacation bible school days are upon us. We have compiled a list of all things VBS to help your kiddo have the best summer EVER!. I remember growing up we moved around a lot and couldn't truly afford to do a lot of vacationing in the summer like most families. My mom always found out the VBS schedule where we lived and I would get to go to each one and loved every minute of it. It was a great way to meet new friends and learn about Jesus.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO