(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wants to dangle cash bonuses to prospective state workers to ease a public service hiring crunch. On Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee is scheduled to take up a pair of proposals, filed by the Sununu administration, seeking authorization to offer hiring bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000. These would help recruit new employees and retain the state's existing 11,000 member work force.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO