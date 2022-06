Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, but America isn’t alone. Soaring prices are a truly global phenomenon. The big picture: An analysis of inflation across 111 countries from Deutsche Bank puts the U.S. near the middle of the pack. Among those countries, the median rate of 7.9% year-over-year inflation has more than doubled from 3.0% one year ago, thanks largely to spiking energy and food prices.

