Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy was allegedly spat on while transporting an uncooperative person into a locked facility. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old John Stucki of Red Wing was intoxicated while in the back of a squad car and was so loud and disorderly that the entire vehicle was shaking. This prompted a deputy to respond around 11:30 Sunday night to help transport Stucki into the locked facility.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO