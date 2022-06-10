Massachusetts State Police “Pink Cruiser” hits road in support, solidarity for cancer survivors

The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the 25th New Bedford Folk Festival with a special line-up in honor of its silver anniversary on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10, 2022. After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the festival returns with the best in contemporary, Americana, traditional, blues and Celtic folk music. To celebrate this musical milestone the festival has invited folk music legend Tom Rush, folk, jazz, and pop songstress Susan Werner, cutting edge Celtic band RUNA, Grammy nominated old time and American roots fiddler Bruce Molsky and legendary fiddler Tony Trischka called”the father of modern bluegrass by the New York Times, Native Americana blues master Cary Morin, the award winning French-Canadian group Musique à bouches, singer-songwriters Cheryl Wheeler, Garnet Rogers, Catie Curtis and John Gorka described by Rolling Stone as “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk Movement” and many more.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO