ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in...

kroc.com

Comments / 1

Related
106.9 KROC

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the crash happened around 4:00 pm Sunday near the intersection of Broadway and 12th St SW. Moilanen says the motorcycle and...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

(UPDATE) Missing Lake City Area Woman Found Safe

(UPDATE) - The Pepin County Sheriff's Office has announced the missing woman has been located and she is safe. Stockholm, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are requesting the public's help in locating a missing Lake City area woman. An alert issued by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office...
LAKE CITY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Dakota County, MN
Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Dakota County, MN
Red Wing, MN
Accidents
City
Red Wing, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Dakota County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
106.9 KROC

Man Facing Charges After Spitting at Olmsted County Deputy

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy was allegedly spat on while transporting an uncooperative person into a locked facility. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old John Stucki of Red Wing was intoxicated while in the back of a squad car and was so loud and disorderly that the entire vehicle was shaking. This prompted a deputy to respond around 11:30 Sunday night to help transport Stucki into the locked facility.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Regions Hospital#Minnesota Yearbooks
106.9 KROC

Flood Watch Across SE Minnesota After Heavy Rains This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

RCTC Football Players Charged With Assaulting Visiting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Three members of the 2021 Rochester Community and Technical College are named in criminal complaints connected to an altercation that broke out after a game last October. Named in the complaints are 21-year-old Shan Fiorenza, 21-year-old Akim Richmond, and 20-year-old Amonte Young. The complaints...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
106.9 KROC

It Was the Hottest Day in Rochester in…About a Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
106.9 KROC

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy