Science

Ask a naturalist and get your questions answered

By Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Lake Tahoe is a wonderful place many of us call home … and not just people. Plants, animals and all things nature fill our mountainous landscape from the bottom of the lake,...

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pro cyclist to sponsor North Tahoe Mountain Bike Club

The North Tahoe Mountain Bike Club is gearing up for next season and will be teaming up with one of the best in the sport. Off-road gravel and endurance pro Peter Stetina announced he will be the new title sponsor of the North Tahoe high school team for its upcoming season.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Now is time to prepare for wildfire season

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to prepare for the possibility of wildfire. Here are a few general preparedness tips to keep in mind. Prepare your home. Defensible space is the buffer you create between a building on your property and the vegetation (trees, shrubs, brush) that surround it. Defensible space reduces the risk that the flames, radiant heat, and embers from wildfires will ignite homes, thus reducing home losses. Additionally, defensible space provides more areas for firefighters to position themselves and their equipment in order to defend homes from wildfires.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe planners to hear Housing Element update, discuss new fitness center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe could be getting a new fitness center, pending approval of a special use permit by the Planning Commission. During its Thursday, June 16, meeting, the Planning Commission will be discussing whether to allow retail space at 3668 Lake Tahoe Boulevard to be converted into a health and athletic club.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sierra Nevada Alliance receives $2.5M from Cal Fire for forestry program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance has received $2.5 million from Cal Fire’s Wood Products and Bioenergy Program to support its Sierra Corps Forestry Fellowship Program. Cal Fire’s funding will ensure the operation of this essential program for an additional four years, beginning this summer....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sunny skies this week for Tahoe; Rain, snow possible for weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Temperatures will start off cool this week at Lake Tahoe before quickly ramping up to above seasonal average highs by midweek. Rain showers, with high elevation snow, are again possible for the weekend at Lake Tahoe. Wind and rain, heavy at times, over the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EDC mental health services seeks input on annual update

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division is asking for input on the fiscal year 2022-23 Mental Health Services annual update. The draft update provides information on current and new MHSA programs and budgets for 2022-23. MHSA components in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Gas, construction inflation turn up in Douglas taxable sales

STATELINE, Nev. — A big jump in gasoline and construction materials appeared in state sales tax statistics for March. Taxable sales of building materials jumped 42.6%, or almost $3 million over March 2021, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. Gasoline jumped 34.6% to $450,512 for...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

CHP recruiting campaign aims to fill 1,000 positions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is embarking on a multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities. The “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign is the Department’s attempt to appeal to a wide array of prospective applicants who may not be aware of the life-changing opportunity that awaits with a career with the CHP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Law enforcement agencies to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Saturday, June 18, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

