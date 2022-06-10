ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

By Kelly Cordes
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Avon, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Monticello, MN
State
Hawaii State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry#Central Minnesota#Baseball Hats#Sugar#Food Drink#Bbq#Aetna Ave Ne Monticello
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Crop Conditions Good Moving into Summer

UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,835 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,723. Through June 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (even from 403 on June 10). Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 367 are in non-ICU care (down from 380).
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of Rasing Cane’s restaurant in Minnesota

NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Extreme Heat for Central Minnesota Today

Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Cooler, Less Humid Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy