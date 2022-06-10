Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking
By Kelly Cordes
4 days ago
Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're...
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
The Travel Channel rolled off its list of the 'Top Swimming Holes in America' -- and look what's on the Top-10 the list: Quarry Park, the only spot in Minnesota to make the cut. Of course it's no secret to us here in Central Minnesota. Last season the summer fun...
Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
Some anglers spend their entire fishing careers trying to land a trophy muskie—Paul Schiller hooked into one by happenstance. Schiller was fishing for walleye on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in late May with wife Rachel Daly, both of Minneapolis, when he felt a stiff tug on the end of his line.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list.
Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer.
Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery.
Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list.
The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,835 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,723. Through June 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (even from 403 on June 10). Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 367 are in non-ICU care (down from 380).
This Minnesota town is being called the #1 “Affordable Small Town Where You’d Actually Want To Live”. Nearly 50% of people surveyed said given the choice they would prefer to live in a small town. The folks at Realtor.com came up with a list of Top 10...
NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.
Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987.
Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon.
(credit: CBS)
Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year.
Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85.
Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity.
Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
There's an ice cream shop in Stillwater, Minnesota that has been serving the area since the 1920s. They may also be home to the world's largest ice cream cones! They also opened a second location in St. Paul in the past few years. The ice cream shop is called Nelson's...
The kids are barely out of school for the year, and your already looking for ways to keep your kids entertained. Why not take a family road trip to check out what some have called the 'ultimate waterfall' road trip up in Northern Minnesota. Not many would think of waterfalls...
