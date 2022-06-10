How Much Residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Spend On Bills Each Month
By Dunken
4 days ago
Do you have any idea how much you spend on recurring bills each month? I have an idea, but I don't know the exact amount. Most of the time, I don't even see my bills. I have everything set up for autopay with my credit card which is nice because I...
It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
A heat advisory remains in effect for our area until 8:00 PM. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Record highs could be set in cities around the area. Because of the extreme heat, a peak energy alert was issued and members...
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718. Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).
Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
When it comes to quenching your thirst and keeping an eye on those calories during the summer, what's more popular in Minnesota: Hard seltzers or light beer?. While I enjoy a good fermented malt beverage pretty much any time of the year, I do have to say that an ice-cold light beer sure hits the spot when the temperature and humidity are both soaring here in Minnesota.
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.
Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987.
Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon.
(credit: CBS)
Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year.
Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85.
Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity.
Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic has added another recognition to its resume. The latest was awarded to Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester as the number one children’s hospital in Minnesota, according to U.S News & World Report’s 2022-2023 “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s in many areas. Record high temperatures may be experienced in...
MINNEAPOLIS — The heat has a huge impact on the capacity of the power grid as demand goes up. Here in Minnesota, we are part of the Eastern Interconnection, one of three sections of “the grid.”. The Eastern Interconnection includes nearly half of the United States. Kevin Lee...
It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
Can a Minnesota Patrol Officer write you a ticket for going faster than the posted limit on a black and yellow speed sign? What do those even mean?. The wife and I were driving up to Brainerd this last weekend for a little gettaway. At one point going through Little...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Local public health officials are urging Rochester area residents to be aware of the one-day heat wave that will affect the region through Tuesday evening. Temperatures in the 90s and high dewpoint readings are expected to push the heat index into the triple digits.
The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, Minnesota because of a "growing list of unpaid bills threatened critical services for residents." The Care Center currently has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds. “This rare step is one we do...
Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
What once started out as a dare to shave a head is now raising millions for kids who hear the word "cancer" and once again, the event is coming to Rochester, Minnesota!. Are you brave enough to help out kids fighting cancer in Rochester, Minnesota. Every 2 minutes, a child...
