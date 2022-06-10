Tahoe-Truckee Pet of the Week: Betty

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to prepare for the possibility of wildfire. Here are a few general preparedness tips to keep in mind. Prepare your home. Defensible space is the buffer you create between a building on your property and the vegetation (trees, shrubs, brush) that surround it. Defensible space reduces the risk that the flames, radiant heat, and embers from wildfires will ignite homes, thus reducing home losses. Additionally, defensible space provides more areas for firefighters to position themselves and their equipment in order to defend homes from wildfires.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO