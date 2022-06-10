ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Tahoe-Truckee Pet of the Week: Betty

By Submitted to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty’s name suits her well since she’s quite a stunning and beautiful feline. She is about as sweet as a cat can be and loves being with people of all ages. Betty is an affectionate lady who wants what every cat wants: a...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Pro cyclist to sponsor North Tahoe Mountain Bike Club

The North Tahoe Mountain Bike Club is gearing up for next season and will be teaming up with one of the best in the sport. Off-road gravel and endurance pro Peter Stetina announced he will be the new title sponsor of the North Tahoe high school team for its upcoming season.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe planners to hear Housing Element update, discuss new fitness center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe could be getting a new fitness center, pending approval of a special use permit by the Planning Commission. During its Thursday, June 16, meeting, the Planning Commission will be discussing whether to allow retail space at 3668 Lake Tahoe Boulevard to be converted into a health and athletic club.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Now is time to prepare for wildfire season

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to prepare for the possibility of wildfire. Here are a few general preparedness tips to keep in mind. Prepare your home. Defensible space is the buffer you create between a building on your property and the vegetation (trees, shrubs, brush) that surround it. Defensible space reduces the risk that the flames, radiant heat, and embers from wildfires will ignite homes, thus reducing home losses. Additionally, defensible space provides more areas for firefighters to position themselves and their equipment in order to defend homes from wildfires.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Law enforcement agencies to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Saturday, June 18, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EDC mental health services seeks input on annual update

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division is asking for input on the fiscal year 2022-23 Mental Health Services annual update. The draft update provides information on current and new MHSA programs and budgets for 2022-23. MHSA components in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sunny skies this week for Tahoe; Rain, snow possible for weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Temperatures will start off cool this week at Lake Tahoe before quickly ramping up to above seasonal average highs by midweek. Rain showers, with high elevation snow, are again possible for the weekend at Lake Tahoe. Wind and rain, heavy at times, over the...
RENO, NV

