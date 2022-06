There is nothing better than cooling off in one of Wisconsin’s lakes; but it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in and around the water. “Whether you’re building sandcastles or splashing in the waves at your favorite local beach, it’s important to know basic swimming skills,” said Dr. Robyn Gilbertson, family medicine physician with Aspirus Plover Clinic-Vern Holmes Drive. “It’s crucial to know what to do in a water emergency, including how to help someone in trouble.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO