Grand Rapids, MI

GR Mayor Rosalynn Bliss: "We have a lot of work to do"

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement of 2nd Degree Murder Charges by the Kent County Prosecutor’s office in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, Grand Rapids City Officials addressed the media Thursday evening. Joined by City Manager Mark Washington, Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Office of Oversight and Public...

www.wgvunews.org

wgvunews.org

Kent County announces new Welcome Plan Coordinator

Officials from the Kent County Gateways for Growth announced a new welcome plan coordinator this week as the new leader says, she’s aiming to make West Michigan more accessible to local immigrants and refugees. “I am just super excited to work with refugee, immigrant, new American populations which I...
