If you ever find yourself at Root's Country Market & Auction, know that you've got options when it comes to basically anything. There is a wide array of vendors covering everything from football cards to Amish furniture, gems, and homemade pies. I stopped by Root's last week for produce and decided to have lunch there as well. Three savory vendors caught my eye, all of them which are fairly busy. There's usually a line, so I am assuming people like what they offer.

MANHEIM, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO