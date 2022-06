The Boston Celtics again find themselves in a 3-2 series hole this postseason and are looking introspectively at what's required to extend the NBA Finals to Game 7. "Our backs are against the wall. This is the time that we look at each other in the eyes, and we got to figure it out," Celtics forward Al Horford said following Game 5, courtesy of ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "We have an opportunity now. Got to figure it out. There's no tomorrow for us."

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO