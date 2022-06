These sweet pups have been residents at Pet Savers in Shreveport for nearly seven years each... will you be the one to give these sweet pups a fairytale ending?. Meet Hansel and Gretel today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Hansel's adoption fee is $90 and so is Gretel's. Both dogs are fixed and up to date on their shots. While it's not required that you adopt these two as a pair, wouldn't it be nice for these litter mates to end up in the same home? Just remember, adopting a dog/s is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend/s FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO