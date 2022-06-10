ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Raytheon Technologies Moving Global Headquarters To Northern Virginia

By Calvin Biesecker
aviationtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaytheon Technologies on Tuesday said it will establish its global headquarters in Northern Virginia, close to many of its government customers in the Washington, D.C., area, a move that follows Boeing’s decision a month ago to relocate its corporate headquarters to the region. Raytheon said it will be...

www.aviationtoday.com

washingtonlatest.com

More local tech companies are cutting jobs – The Boston Globe

Amid the stock market downturn and tough economic conditions, the wave of local tech companies announcing job cuts and office closures is accelerating. Security-tech company Cybereason in Boston and education-tech company Esme Learning in Newton are among the latest announcing layoffs. Cybereason said it is cutting 10 percent of its...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

They're Due $100M in Mass. Tax Breaks, But They Didn't Deliver on Jobs

More than half of businesses failed to create the number of jobs they promised last year as part of a state tax-break program, according to a Business Journal analysis. The list includes major employers like MassMutual, the recipient of the program’s largest tax incentive: a $46 million award approved in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor Wu rejects $10 million cut to Boston police overtime budget

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has rejected a budget plan calling for a major cut to the police department's overtime budget, calling it a "false reduction." In a letter to the City Council, Wu said the cut of more than $10 million from the police overtime budget would "create budget unpredictability elsewhere." Instead, she is offering a counterproposal that would cut the department's budget by $1.2 million.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Officials across political spectrum condemn BDS Mapping Project as ‘antisemitic,’ ‘dangerous’ and ‘not acceptable’

BDS Boston — a local arm of the wider Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement — earlier this month released “The Mapping Project,” an illustrated web of purported connections between Jewish organizations and groups across Massachusetts that voiced support for the state of Israel, and other entities that it said had links to the Jewish nation.
BOSTON, MA
#Defense Contractors#Collins Aerospace#Pratt Whitney#General Dynamics#Northrop Grumman#Washi
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Push to Change Alcohol Licenses in Mass. Survives High Court Challenge

An initiative petition seeking to change state liquor-licensing laws remains alive after the Supreme Judicial Court on Monday ruled that Attorney General Maura Healey correctly certified it to appear before voters on November's ballot. The high court rejected a challenge to Healey's certification, which argued the question did not meet...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Sumner Tunnel construction already testing patience of drivers

BOSTON -- Work inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is underway, and it's causing confusion and traffic jams all around the area. This is the first weekend of a nine-month stretch of work being done on the 88-year-old tunnel. The heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for the next 36 weeks (except on major holidays) while repairs and renovations take place. The tunnel will reopen on Mondays at 5 a.m.Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.MassDOT admits...
BOSTON, MA

