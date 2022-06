Aethlon Medical’s proprietary Hemopurifier is being studied to treat COVID-19, and they recently reported results. Medicine is always looking for novel ways to treat diseases and conditions, whether it be through agents, devices or some other unique modality. And this certainly applies to COVID-19. Aethlon Medical has developed its Hemopurifier, which is a therapeutic device designed for the single use depletion of circulating viruses and exosomes from the blood.

