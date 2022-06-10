ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado police ask residents to stop taking selfies with wild moose

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in a small Colorado town are pleading...

99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crashes On I-25 Near Fort Lupton Exit, Northbound Lanes Reopened

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people died. (credit: CBS) CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away. (credit: CBS) I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022 The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022 Lanes are back open. (credit: CDOT) Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

‘Aryan Warriors’ Prison Gang Leader And Murder Suspect Daniel Egan Sought By Police After Skipping Court

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in a small Colorado mountain town are looking for 47-year-old Daniel Egan, a ranking member of a Nevada prison gang and one of the suspects in a murder of a Colorado inmate. And they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him. The Salida Police Department stated in its Facebook post published Friday that Egan “has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.”   According to online court records, additional charges were brought against Egan in 2007 while he was already in federal custody in Nevada. He was cited as one of 14 inmates who...
Westword

Declining Marijuana Sales Forces All Buddy Boy Dispensaries to Close

Buddy Boy, a chain of seven dispensaries in Denver founded in 2014, will close on June 17. Reports of Buddy Boy's imminent end began circling on social media on June 9, as management told employees that all seven stores would close. Owner John Fritzel confirmed the move to Westword, noting...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash On I-25 Near Carr, Close To Wyoming Border

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
cpr.org

Colorado health officials say over 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need COVID revaccinations

More than 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need to be revaccinated for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control determined that the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity improperly stored and mishandled vaccines at 63 off-site clinics. Those clinics were held between February 2021 and January 2022 in Centennial, Denver, Englewood and Westminster.
DENVER, CO

