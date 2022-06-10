Colorado police ask residents to stop taking selfies with wild moose

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

