Colorado police ask residents to stop taking selfies with wild moose

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any
The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton.
Colorado State Patrol says three people died.
(credit: CBS)
CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away.
(credit: CBS)
I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022
The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022
Lanes are back open.
(credit: CDOT)
Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in a small Colorado mountain town are looking for 47-year-old Daniel Egan, a ranking member of a Nevada prison gang and one of the suspects in a murder of a Colorado inmate.
And they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.
The Salida Police Department stated in its Facebook post published Friday that Egan “has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.”
According to online court records, additional charges were brought against Egan in 2007 while he was already in federal custody in Nevada. He was cited as one of 14 inmates who...
A popular Colorado restaurant is closing after the owner was accused of misusing funds at multiple restaurants across the state. According to local reports, Russ Ware, the owner of several Colorado restaurants, has allegedly been misusing funds.
Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
Buddy Boy, a chain of seven dispensaries in Denver founded in 2014, will close on June 17. Reports of Buddy Boy's imminent end began circling on social media on June 9, as management told employees that all seven stores would close. Owner John Fritzel confirmed the move to Westword, noting...
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.
Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
The investigation led by 9NEWS discovered at least $145 million in settlements and verdicts. A groundbreaking investigation led by 9NEWS found a pattern of deaths nationwide that mirror the death of George Floyd. Each death happened under the knees, elbows and bodies of officers who should have known better. Initiated...
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning.
(credit: CDOT)
According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022
I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
More than 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need to be revaccinated for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control determined that the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity improperly stored and mishandled vaccines at 63 off-site clinics. Those clinics were held between February 2021 and January 2022 in Centennial, Denver, Englewood and Westminster.
A new report from the 'The World’s 50 Best' has compiled a list of the best bars in North America, one of which is right here in Colorado. Death & Co, located in the River North Art District of Denver, ranked 36 over all. "With several spaces designated for...
Comments / 3