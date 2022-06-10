WLPD officer recognized for saving overdose victim

West Lafayette Police Department officer Oscar Licona Photo provided

A West Lafayette police officer was honored Thursday for rescuing a man who had apparently overdosed last month in a parking garage.

At a private ceremony, officer Oscar Licona was presented with the agency’s Exceptional Service Award for his life-saving actions on May 02, according to a news release.

Licona was patrolling his district when he observed an occupied vehicle at the top of a local parking garage near midnight. Licona saw the driver slumped over and unresponsive, according to the news release. Licona observed possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle with the lone subject.

Unable to get any response from the subject inside the vehicle, and fearing a possible drug overdose, Licona broke out the driver’s side window and removed the man. Assisting officers administered Narcan once he was removed from the vehicle.

Finding no pulse, Licona began CPR until EMS personnel arrived. Through these lifesaving efforts, the subject regained a pulse and was taken to a local hospital and will survive.

Licona is a three-year veteran of the department, member of the Special Response Team, and an active shooter instructor.

“Through Officer Licona’s proactive patrolling, quick thinking and effective decision-making," Chief Troy Harris said, "this community member will get another chance at life and the help they need to combat their addiction."