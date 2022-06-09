Blue-green algae warnings issued for 6 bodies of water in Kansas
By KAKE News
KAKE TV
4 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for six bodies of water, and one more is under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or...
About half a dozen tornado warnings were issued Saturday evening in eastern Kansas. Weather officials are now trying to confirm how many twisters swept through the area, causing damage in towns including Manhattan, home to Kansas State University, which sits about 120 miles due west of Kansas City. Daniel Reese,...
TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. One of the featured pit masters is Ryan Collum from Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson. You can watch the video here!
Due to storms Saturday night, there are some parts of KAKE Land that are without power. Companies across the state are working to bring the lights and air conditioning back on. Currently, Butler Electric Cooperative is reporting on Facebook that their power supplier has had multiple transmission poles damaged in...
Slow down. That’s the message the Kansas Department of Transportation is telling drivers this summer. Sobering statistics tell the story of the dangers of speeding. In 2020, Kansas recorded almost 5,000 vehicle crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions. Nearly 80 people lost their lives in those crashes.
The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […]
To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs
MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
We are off to a little bit of a cooler start this Tuesday morning, with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 80s. The 60s are currently parked around northwest Kansas, thanks to a cold front that is just barely cutting into the area. This cold front will continue to gradually sink southward throughout the day today, but it unfortunately won't bring much heat relief to central Kansas.
TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers money to states […]
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Human trafficking can be a difficult conversation for many, but a newer organization is working to educate people in position's of power about how to recognize warning signs and act before it's too late. The Human Trafficking Training Center is putting on the Human Trafficking...
Topeka (KSNT) – A TORNADO WATCH is currently in effect for Brown, Marshall, and Nemaha counties until 10:00 PM tonight. Reminder a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Have your severe weather plan and place and be prepared to take shelter if necessary. The tornado...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As thunderstorms roll through Northeast Kansas, many local residents pointed their cameras to the sky to capture the severe weather. Photos of Blue Rapids: Photos from Silver Lake: Photo from Junction City: Photos from Westmoreland: Photos from Emporia: Photos from Melvern Lake: Photo from Council Grove: Photos from Carbondale: Photos from Manhattan:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Monday June 13, Representative Sharice Davids was recommended to serve on the House Agriculture Committee by the House Democratic Steering & Policy Committee. She is also Vice Chair of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and on the Small Business Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Economic...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got damaging wind late Thursday into Friday. The storm also brought rain, hail, and at least one tornado. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been gathering data about the wind gusts, rain totals, and damage. Friday, 2:05 p.m. – Delayed reports: 1 W Oaklawn – […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
LAWRENCE — The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as well as the clean energy industry from coal deposits, associated rock layers and legacy mining wastes found in Kansas and neighboring states. Critical minerals are defined as raw materials that are vital for the economic or national security and come predominantly from foreign sources that are prone to disruption.
Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska. Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice. This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday. Large hail was also reported in parts...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The persistent cloud cover today has kept our temperatures cooler than if it were sunny... Be thankful! There is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm later this evening especially in North-Central Kansas, however most areas will stay dry. The risk for severe weather is very low although storms may still produce some hail and gusty winds. Temperatures tonight only get down to the upper 70s and we only warm up from their on Monday. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph will lift our temperatures into the low 100s Monday with heat index values potentially as high as 110º. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.
