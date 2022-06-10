ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Metcalfe Joins BCT Advisory Board

By LoudounNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Metcalfe has joined the Loudoun County advisory board of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. The members of the panel provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Loudoun County and Northern Virginia....

Leesburg Council Contemplates Electric Fleet

The Leesburg Town Council is considering how to add hybrid or full-electric vehicles to the town fleet and the costs of doing so. Hybrid and electric vehicles, as town staff found for the report presented to the council Monday night, tend to cost more up front but with savings down the line in gas costs. Councilman Neil Steinberg pointed out electric vehicles also have lower maintenance costs over their lifetimes.
LEESBURG, VA
Inova Loudoun Unveils Schar Cancer Institute

On Monday Inova opened the doors for tours of the new Schar Cancer Institute Loudoun, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital but housed at Inova Loudoun. Although it has been open since February, pandemic precautions prevented Inova from holding a public grand opening for its long-awaited Schar center. On June 13, for the first time the hospital system got a chance to show off the new 18,000-square-foot treatment facility, which includes an infusion clinic, a multidisciplinary clinic with exam and procedure rooms, “Life with Cancer” programs to support the emotional and physical needs of cancer patients and their families, and a compounding pharmacy to mix patients’ medications on-site.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Hunger Nonprofits Launch Website to Help Residents Find Help￼

The Loudoun Food Providers Group, a group of emergency food providers, has launched the new website LoudounFeeds.org for residents who need help getting groceries but don’t know where to turn. The website indexes food resources in Loudoun County, provides locations and operating hours, and describes what to expect during...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun County Sells Bonds at Low Interest Rate

Loudoun County has sold $156.7 million in general obligation bonds at a relatively low interest rate of 3.16%. The county also received $15.9 million in premium, which was accepted and will be used for capital projects for the general county government and Loudoun County Public Schools to reduce a future bond sale.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Leesburg Bank Robber Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison. According to evidence in the case, on that day Kenneth W. Sencindiver approached a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices watching. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.
LEESBURG, VA
Ashburn Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Intoxication at Work

An elementary school music teacher was arrested after a school administrator reported he seemed intoxicated at work. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a school administrator at Mill Run Elementary School contacted the school resource deputy at 8:45 a.m. to report a teacher who may be intoxicated at work. The deputy found the teacher, Todd R. Snead, 51, of Ashburn, seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.
ASHBURN, VA
Former Deputy Sentenced in Online Solicitation Case

The former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with soliciting a minor was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation during which he is to be banned from social media and the internet. Dustin Amos, 34, of Herndon, was indicted by a grand jury in February on two...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Leesburg

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred early Saturday morning. According to the report. shortly before 3:30 a.m. June 11, Leesburg Police dispatchers were alerted to a single vehicle crash on westbound East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway, with a report of an occupant entrapped inside the car. Responding officers arrived to find a black 2022 Dodge Challenger crashed and on fire. The entrapped occupant was extricated from the vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA
LCSO: 3 Injured in Sterling Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of North Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies responded to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m. June 11 where an adult female victim was located. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but not life-threatening. Two additional victims later returned to the scene. They were treated for injuries described as minor, according to the agency.
STERLING, VA

Community Policy