Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. announced that it would open its first two locations in Tampa Bay, FL. The stores, located in Pinellas Park and Wesley Chapel, mark the retailer’s 14th and 15th locations in the state as the brand continues its growth in the region. The Pinellas Park location will open in The Shoppes at Park Place in Winter 2022, and the Wesley Chapel store will open in Cypress Creek Town Center in 2023.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO