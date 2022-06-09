ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Women Share How Their Life Changed (Or Didn’t) After 40

By Juno DeMelo
 5 days ago
In your 20s, the bathroom was a place to pre-party while applying body glitter to your décolletage. In your 40s, it’s where you go to inspect your grays or hide from your kids while reading Twitter. At least that’s what pop culture would have you believe: That women in their 40s...

13 Women Who Didn’t Hit Their Stride Until They Were In Their 40s

Let’s acknowledge one of the great emotional terrorists of our times: the 30 under 30 lists. Of course the 24-year-old wunderkinds are impressive. We’re happy for 30-somethings who have dual degrees, businesses that IPO’d, and close personal friendships with Michelle Obama. And thank god for the college kids who have the energy to take the world by storm. We’re bombarded by constant media coverage of young people’s accomplishments: the baby-faced billionaires, the lawmakers with the dewy skin of youth (because they are, in fact, “youth”), the doctors who seem old enough to schedule their wisdom teeth removal, but not quite old enough to perform the surgery themselves. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, with their immense talents, have the unfortunate side effect of making anyone born before 1990 feel ready to shop for a gravestone.
15 Women Over 40 Share the Best Beauty Products That They Keep Going Back To

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re old enough to see ultra-low-rise pants and think not of Julia Fox but instead of an “I’m a Slave 4U”–era Britney Spears, you’re also old enough to have a long and storied history when it comes to beauty products. Your childhood was probably laced with the scents of Tommy Girl or CK One, and there’s a good chance you wanted to be The Noxema Girl. Later, mall trips centered around the acquisition of Hard Candy and Urban Decay nail polishes and Lancôme Juicy Tubes. You came up in the pre-balayage era, with its Sun-In and spiral perms and stripey salon highlights. There’s a good chance that your hair evolution also involved teased bi-level bangs, handfuls of tiny plastic butterfly clips, and in the early aughts, a plastic hair insert known as the Bump-It. (Apologies if you’d been trying to black that one out.) Women in their 40s also know what it is to mourn a ride-or-die, can’t-survive-without-it beauty product that gets inexplicably discontinued. (RIP, Thermasilk.)
Amy Schumer Is Being Blamed For America's Tampon Shortage by the Makers of Tampax

If you're having trouble procuring tampons, blame Amy Schumer, I guess. According to Time Magazine, Procter & Gamble—the makers of Tampax—claimed the comedian is partially at fault for America's current tampon shortage because she…recorded a series of commercials for them? “Retail sales growth has exploded,” spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time of the company's sales since the start of the ad campaign in July 2020. McCaster claims demand has been up 7.7% over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand. Per Time, P&G's tampons are all produced in this one factory while its competitor Edgewell Personal Care (which produces Playtex and o.b.) are made in a factory in Dover, Delaware.
Dakota Johnson Shows How to Do Sexy Suiting Right in a Backless Chain Mail Blazer

Dakota Johnson’s style playbook is as eclectic as they come. From putting her uniquely gothic twist on red-carpet dressing in black Saint Laurent sequins to dazzling in a feathered pink Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, the actor’s wardrobe is brimming with unique statement pieces. But Johnson loves a good suit too. So much so that she recently wore two precision-cut looks—both of which erred on the sultry side—in the space of a single day.
Lizzo Changed Her Song Lyrics in Response to Criticism, Like a Queen

The immediate response to Lizzo's latest release, “Grrrls,” was not quite as glowing as it was for the still inescapable bop “About Damn Time.” Critics immediately clocked the artist's use of the ableist slur “spaz” in the lyrics and took to the internet with their very fair critiques. Now, while a certain male comedian whose name rhymes with “Shmave Lapelle” might have cried “cancel culture,” Lizzo is a grown-up who knows better.
