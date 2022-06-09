16 Women Share How Their Life Changed (Or Didn’t) After 40

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re old enough to see ultra-low-rise pants and think not of Julia Fox but instead of an “I’m a Slave 4U”–era Britney Spears, you’re also old enough to have a long and storied history when it comes to beauty products. Your childhood was probably laced with the scents of Tommy Girl or CK One, and there’s a good chance you wanted to be The Noxema Girl. Later, mall trips centered around the acquisition of Hard Candy and Urban Decay nail polishes and Lancôme Juicy Tubes. You came up in the pre-balayage era, with its Sun-In and spiral perms and stripey salon highlights. There’s a good chance that your hair evolution also involved teased bi-level bangs, handfuls of tiny plastic butterfly clips, and in the early aughts, a plastic hair insert known as the Bump-It. (Apologies if you’d been trying to black that one out.) Women in their 40s also know what it is to mourn a ride-or-die, can’t-survive-without-it beauty product that gets inexplicably discontinued. (RIP, Thermasilk.)

